How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

The final match of the day at Roland Garros and the 2022 French Open features legend Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

The fourth day of tennis at the French Open from Roland Garros has seen the top-ranked men's players all advance with minimal upsets, while the women saw some of their top ranked players sent home. The day ends with one match on the Philippe-Chatrier Court with the legend and greatest French Open competitor of all time, No. 5 Rafael Nadal, looking to advance to the third round against Corentin Moutet.

Moutet went through a tough, four-set battle with former major winner Stan Wawrinka (2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3) to advance to take on Nadal today:

Over the years, Nadal has collected several individual records at Roland Garros along the way to 13 French Open titles.

He has the most individual wins (105), highest winning percentage (97.2%), most consecutive titles won (five) and has won a title in the different decades (the 2000s, 2010 and 2020s).

Also, Nadal has made it to the third round at least in every French Open tournament since 2005 when he debuted with a win.

To get to the third round, Nadal will have to beat No. 139 Corentin Moutet, the French native, a player that he has never faced before.

Moutet already knocked off a major winner in the first round with a win over Wawrinka in a tough, four-set match that tested the young tennis player. Now. he has to face off with Nadal, the most successful tennis player of all time, in large part to his success here at Roland Garros.

Can Nadal make it 18 straight third rounds at the French Open on his way to winning No. 14 today?

