The final match of the day for the sixth day at the French Open features two ranked players in the men’s draw today.

Capping off the sixth day of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros is a singles match between No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 27 Sebastian Korda today. The young Spanish phenom, Alcaraz, is having a coming-out party this season with wins over the likes of No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 5 Rafael Nadal as he is rising up to become one of the best tennis players in the world.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 3rd Round today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The young Spanish phenom, No. 6 ranked Carlos Alcaraz had a wild second-round match with Albert Ramos-Viñolas in a five-set marathon:

In the first two rounds of the 2022 French Open, Alcaraz defeated Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 6-0) and then had a marathon in the second round with Ramos-Viñolas.

That second round started off terrific for Alcaraz with a 6-1 first set win, then he dropped the next two sets (6-7 (7-9), 5-7), before coming back in the final two sets for the win (7-6 (7-2), 6-4) to advance to the third round today.

Alcaraz has been terrific all year and is looking to get to the fourth round of the French Open and continue on to potentially his second quarterfinal in a major for his career.

His opponent won in straight sets in his first and second-round matches against John Millman (6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)) and Richard Gasquet (7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-3) to get to the third round.

The third round continues to completion tomorrow on the Tennis Channel at 5am EST with more action on MSG at 8am EST on MSG.

