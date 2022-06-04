The amateur side of the 2022 French Open crowns their boys and girls singles champions on Saturday.

Before the professionals settle things and champions are named at the 2022 French Open this weekend, the amateurs will first take center court today. The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors will see the boys and girls singles champions crowned today at Roland Garros as the youngsters look to win the French Open.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Boys & Girls' Singles Championships today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Boys & Girls' Singles Championships online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Solana Sierra has been a force on the amateur scene as the young tennis player embarks on a potential win here at Roland Garros:

The singles draw for both the boys and the girls had 32 qualifying players and then 64 total in the main draw to start. Since then, they have worked through the draws to pair up for the finals today.

On the girls' side, the final is between Sierra (Argentina) and ninth-ranked Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic). For Sierra, she faced her toughest challenge in the first round against the fourth-ranked Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, then won in straight sets to get to the finals.

Now she faces another Czech player, who has gone through five matches this tournament that needed a third and deciding set to advance to the next round.

Over in the boys' draw, No. 14 ranked Gabriel Debru (France) takes on Gilles Arnaud Bailly (Belgium) in the finals.

This is a huge moment for the boys and girls as they embark on their tennis careers after getting to say they won at the 2022 French Open.

Regional restrictions may apply.