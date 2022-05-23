The French Open continues its first round for the ATP and WTA Tours today.

With the morning session nearly complete, the second half of the day at Roland Garros in France continues with nine women's singles matches starting with reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and 13 men’s singles matches. The doubles draws will start for both the men and the women tomorrow and Wednesday respectively, leaving the court to the brilliance of the singles action today. The action continues on the Tennis Channel after these matches end.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 2: Men's and Women's First Round today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Raducanu hit the court for practice this weekend ahead of her first-round match today against Linda Nosková:

Since her remarkable run to the U.S. Open finals and championship win, Raducanu has not found her stroke. This year she has played in nine tournaments, losing in her first match six times, getting into the third round once and just one quarterfinal so far.

No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 16 Elena Rybakina, No. 21 Angelique Kerber, No. 22 Madison Keys and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova are all in action during this block of the schedule for the WTA Tour draw.

For the men and the ATP draw, No. 5 Rafael Nadal is in action chasing his 14th French Open title and No. 22 major win overall as well as No. 30 Tommy Paul. The action will continue over on the Tennis Channel after this block ends with No. 1 Novak Djokovic still to play.

