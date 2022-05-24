Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros continues on to its conclusion today.

The morning started over on the Tennis Channel with the first wave of matches to close out the first round of the 2022 French Open. It has been a spirited start from Roland Garros with tournament shattering upsets and long, grueling matches to get things started for a lot of the top contenders this week. The play will continue after this again on the Tennis Channel starting at 2:45pm EST today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Diane Parry has the win of the tournament so far taking down the defending champion and No. 2 ranked Barbora Krejčíková with an impressive 1-6, 6-2, 6-3:

Parry is a 19 year old young French tennis player on the WTA Tour that turned professional in 2017. She is 111-81 in her young career with no tournament wins, singles or doubles, and is in search of a French Open major championship as her first win after a bombshell upset in the first round.

The marquee match in this block today features No. 3 ranked Paula Badosa challenged by Fiona Ferro as she tries to avoid the upset.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek has already advanced to the WTA draw and looks as unbeatable as any tennis player in the last 10 years.

The feature match for the men is between No. 8 Casper Ruud and Jo-Wlfried Tsonga in this block of the day. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busto and No. 19 Alex de Minaur are also in action today.

The men’s doubles draw will have six matches here today as well to round out the schedule before moving back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Germany Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy