The first round of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros continues on to its conclusion today.

The morning started over on the Tennis Channel with the first wave of matches to close out the first round of the 2022 French Open. It has been a spirited start from Roland Garros with tournament shattering upsets and long, grueling matches to get things started for a lot of the top contenders this week. The play will continue after this again on the Tennis Channel starting at 2:45pm EST today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Diane Parry has the win of the tournament so far taking down the defending champion and No. 2 ranked Barbora Krejčíková with an impressive 1-6, 6-2, 6-3:

Parry is a 19 year old young French tennis player on the WTA Tour that turned professional in 2017. She is 111-81 in her young career with no tournament wins, singles or doubles, and is in search of a French Open major championship as her first win after a bombshell upset in the first round.

The marquee match in this block today features No. 3 ranked Paula Badosa challenged by Fiona Ferro as she tries to avoid the upset.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek has already advanced to the WTA draw and looks as unbeatable as any tennis player in the last 10 years.

The feature match for the men is between No. 8 Casper Ruud and Jo-Wlfried Tsonga in this block of the day. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busto and No. 19 Alex de Minaur are also in action today.

The men’s doubles draw will have six matches here today as well to round out the schedule before moving back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.