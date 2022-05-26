Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second leg of the fifth day at Roland Garros and the 2022 French Open wraps up the second round on Thursday.

The morning session is wrapping up at Roland Garros for the fifth day as the late morning matches take over. In this session, there are 18 singles matches between the men and the women, along with 20 more doubles between the men, women and mixed teams. The action will switch back over to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. ET to finish out the day with the marquee match.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch 2022 French Open, Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the biggest moments of day three at Roland Garros was Fernanda Contreras Gomez in the match of the day against Panna Udvardy:

The women’s singles draw continues with nine late morning matches, featuring eight ranked players, including No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek being challenged by Alison Riske.

Swiatek started off her run here at the French Open with a win over Lesia Tsurenko in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-0 to extend her streak of not dropping a match to eight straight matches (and 17 out of her last 18 matches).

Also in action, No. 7 Arya Sabalenka taking on Madison Brengle, No. 9 Danielle Collins is challenged by Shelby Rogers, with No. 16 Elena Rybakina, No. 19 Simona Halep, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina, No. 22 Madison Keys and No. 28 Camila Giorgi.

Over on the men’s draw, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a potential upset in the first round to play on today, with No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. Jannik Sinner, No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili and No. 29 Daniel Evans in action.

The final marquee match will be on the Tennis Channel today at 2:45 p.m. ET with highlights of all the other matches today when this session wraps up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

