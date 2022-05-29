The round of 16 at Roland Garros continues on with young phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the marquee match today as the action shifts to the MSG channel.

The second session of the round of 16 at the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros continues on with highlights from the morning matches, but also five singles matches between the men and the women including 13-time French Open champion, No. 5 ranked Rafael Nadal taking the court.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16 today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

No. 17 Leylah Fernandez advanced to the round of 16 with a tough win over No. 14 Belinda Bencic (7-5, 3-6, 7-5):

These matches in the second session are what legends are made of and could absolutely steal the tournament.

In women’s singles, No. 18 Coco Gauff takes on No. 31 Elise Mertens and No. 23 Jil Teichmann is challenged by Sloane Stephens. Those two matches will make up another two slots in the final eight, the quarterfinals.

Over for the men’s singles, things are really heating up with today’s matches.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev is challenged by Bernabe Zapata Miralles as he looks to make his first quarterfinal since the French Open last year.

The other two matches could be classics with No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on No. 5 Nadal. These two have not faced off since 2019, with Auger-Aliassime making huge strides since then including the quarterfinals in every major since last year's Wimbledon.

In the late match at 2:45 p.m. EST, No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz is challenged by No. 21 Karen Khachanov in another huge clash of talent and styles.

This weekend will set up the quarterfinals which will begin on Tuesday as the second major on the tennis calendar in 2022 continues on.

