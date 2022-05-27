The sixth day of the French Open starts the third round for the men and women from Roland Garros today, featuring Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In the second session at Roland Garros for the 2022 French Open, the singles draw with six men’s singles and four more in the women’s singles draw will take place. The sixth day of the French Open will pair down the final 16 players ahead of the quarterfinals. This session features both No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 5 Rafael Nadal taking the court. The action will shift back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. ET to close out the day with the marquee match of the day.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

No. 5 Nadal cruised into the third round with a win over Corentin Moutet (6-3, 6-1, 6-4):

In the men’s draw, Djokovic takes on Aljaž Bedene to try and advance to the fourth round and the final 16 with Nadal taking on No. 26 Botic van de Zandschulp.

Also in action for the men’s singles draw, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 John Isner and a big clash between No. 10 Cameron Norrie taking on No. 21 Karen Khachanov on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

For the women’s singles, the big match of the day features Diane Parry as the teenage rising star attempts to keep moving on against Sloane Stephens.

Other matches in this session feature No. 21 Angelique Kerber and No. 15 Victoria Azarenka taking on No. 23 Jil Teichmann.

There are also 10 doubles matches in this session to round out the sixth day of the 2022 French Open. The action will shift back over to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. ET, with the marquee match of the day on the Philippe-Chatrier Court with No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz being challenged by No. 27 Sebastian Korda.

