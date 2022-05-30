Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth round comes to an end at the 2022 French Open to set up the quarterfinals today.

The ninth day of the 2022 French Open wraps up with the marquee match of the day, as well as highlights and recaps of all the action from this morning. In the final match of the day No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is challenged by No. 20 Marin Čilić as the reigning U.S. Open champion aims to win his second major in his last three attempts.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 20 Čilić advanced with a straight-set win over Gilles Simon (6-0, 6-3, 6-2) to set up his match today with Medvedev:

This is the first match between these two on clay, but the fourth overall singles match in their careers.

Medvedev is 3-0 in their previous three matches winning in straight sets in the first and most recent matches, with a five-set marathon including an opening set tiebreaker at Wimbledon in 2021.

They meet again in a major, but this time in the round of 16 at the 2022 French Open.

Čilić is a veteran of the ATP Tour with a win at the US Open in 2014, finals appearances at both the Australian Open (218) and Wimbledon (2017), and two quarterfinals appearances here at Roland Garros (2017, 2018). A win here inches him closer to having at least one finals appearance in every major tournament for his career.

On the other side for Medvedev, he has been on a run since the beginning of 2021. During this stretch he went to the Australian Open finals (lost, Djokovic), the quarterfinals of the French Open, won the 2021 US Open and went back to the Australian Open finals (lost, Nadal) in 2022.

Medvedev might be the best overall tennis player on the ATP Tour, if not for legends like Djokovic and Nadal still playing consistently.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

2022 French Open, Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022, French Open, Day 9: Men's and Women's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Kasatkina vs. Camila Giorgi at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy