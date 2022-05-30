How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round

The fourth round comes to an end at the 2022 French Open to set up the quarterfinals today.

The ninth day of the 2022 French Open wraps up with the marquee match of the day, as well as highlights and recaps of all the action from this morning. In the final match of the day No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is challenged by No. 20 Marin Čilić as the reigning U.S. Open champion aims to win his second major in his last three attempts.

No. 20 Čilić advanced with a straight-set win over Gilles Simon (6-0, 6-3, 6-2) to set up his match today with Medvedev:

This is the first match between these two on clay, but the fourth overall singles match in their careers.

Medvedev is 3-0 in their previous three matches winning in straight sets in the first and most recent matches, with a five-set marathon including an opening set tiebreaker at Wimbledon in 2021.

They meet again in a major, but this time in the round of 16 at the 2022 French Open.

Čilić is a veteran of the ATP Tour with a win at the US Open in 2014, finals appearances at both the Australian Open (218) and Wimbledon (2017), and two quarterfinals appearances here at Roland Garros (2017, 2018). A win here inches him closer to having at least one finals appearance in every major tournament for his career.

On the other side for Medvedev, he has been on a run since the beginning of 2021. During this stretch he went to the Australian Open finals (lost, Djokovic), the quarterfinals of the French Open, won the 2021 US Open and went back to the Australian Open finals (lost, Nadal) in 2022.

Medvedev might be the best overall tennis player on the ATP Tour, if not for legends like Djokovic and Nadal still playing consistently.

