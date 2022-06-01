Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal, Ruud vs. Rune: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals come to a close at the 2022 French Open with the final match of the round today between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

The final match of the day, the marquee match on the 11th day of the 2022 French Open, features a men’s singles draw match between No. 8 Casper Ruud and No. 40 Holger Rune. The semifinals are all set for the men's and women’s singles draw, as well as the doubles draws with this match finishing up the quarterfinals overall.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal online with fuboTV: Get access now!

No. 8 Rudd took care of No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals today:

This is the first quarterfinal for Rune in his career since turning professional in 2020 and for Ruud in his seven-year career.

In their short careers, they have faced off head-to-head three times with Ruud winning all three matches with all coming on clay. Ruud has consistently been a top-15 player for the past few years despite never winning a major. He is in his best position to remedy that at Roland Garros.

Two of the three matches between this duo came on clay in Monaco with the third in Sweden. Ruud won 7-6, 7-5 in their match this year, crushing Rune 24-5 in their first two matches prior to that.

The winner of this quarterfinal will take on the winner of the match earlier today between No. 7 Andrey Rublev and No. 20 Marin Čilić in the semifinals.

Rune is one of the most talented young tennis players to join the ATP Tour in the past two seasons, adding to the next wave of talent including Rudd coming up after the legendary trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who are all still active.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Quarterfinal, Ruud vs. Rune

