2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The second semifinal at the 2022 French Open for the men will see a first-time finalist in this major today.

The second men’s semifinal of the morning at the 2022 French Open is another example of the previous generation holding on and battling the next wave of very talented young tennis players, with No. 20 Marin Čilić taking on No. 8 Casper Ruud. The longevity of the golden era of tennis for the ATP Tour keeps stretching and continuing into generation after generation as eras collide today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals online with fuboTV: Get access now!

This is the furthest in a major that Ruud has advanced in his career as he makes his semifinal debut and hopes to get to his first finals. Previously his best finish was in the 2021 Australian Open, when he advanced to the fourth round.

In their career head-to-head matches, Ruud has a 2-0 lead in the series, winning in earlier rounds in smaller tournaments.

They met once on clay in 2020 in Rome, where Ruud won in straight sets but in a very competitive tiebreaker set to close out the match.

Čilić won the 2014 US Open and made it to the finals in Wimbledon (2017) and the Australian Open (2018) as he chases his second major win today.

Regardless of who wins today, the player that advances will make personal history and set up a potentially epic final match at Roland Garros.

