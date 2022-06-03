2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second semifinal at the 2022 French Open for the men will see a first-time finalist in this major today.

The second men’s semifinal of the morning at the 2022 French Open is another example of the previous generation holding on and battling the next wave of very talented young tennis players, with No. 20 Marin Čilić taking on No. 8 Casper Ruud. The longevity of the golden era of tennis for the ATP Tour keeps stretching and continuing into generation after generation as eras collide today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals online with fuboTV: Get access now!

This is the furthest in a major that Ruud has advanced in his career as he makes his semifinal debut and hopes to get to his first finals. Previously his best finish was in the 2021 Australian Open, when he advanced to the fourth round.

In their career head-to-head matches, Ruud has a 2-0 lead in the series, winning in earlier rounds in smaller tournaments.

They met once on clay in 2020 in Rome, where Ruud won in straight sets but in a very competitive tiebreaker set to close out the match.

Čilić won the 2014 US Open and made it to the finals in Wimbledon (2017) and the Australian Open (2018) as he chases his second major win today.

Regardless of who wins today, the player that advances will make personal history and set up a potentially epic final match at Roland Garros.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

2022 French Open, Men's Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012221694h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harris English hits from the rough of the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Golf

Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Patton Kizzire watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Patton Kizzire at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy