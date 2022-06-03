The first men's semifinal on Friday at the 2022 French Open features Rafael Nadal chasing history.

The men’s draw puts the legend, No. 5 ranked Rafael Nadal, against No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the first semifinal. Nadal is chasing his 14th French Open title and 22nd Major championship win.

How to Watch 2022 French Open: Men's Semifinals Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Nadal took on his legendary rival and played nearly a perfect match to defeat No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

In their careers to date, Nadal and Zverev have faced off in singles matches nine times, with Nadal holding the 6-3 edge.

This is the second time they are meeting in a major, going back to the 2017 Australian Open where Nadal won in the round of 32 in five sets.

The two have not played since 2021 in Rome, where Nadal won to snap the three match winning streak the younger Zverev had on him. On clay, Nadal’s preferred surface, he is 4-1 against Zverev.

Zverev has the chance to play spoiler and turn the 2022 French Open into a showcase for two of the next generation of tennis players on the ATP Tour.

