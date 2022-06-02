Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals are starting at Roland Garros with the mixed-doubles championship at the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

The first finals at Roland Garros and the 2022 French Open features the mixed doubles pairs of Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri challenging the No. 2-ranked team of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof. These two teams have battled their way through the competition, including taking down one of the most dominant mixed doubles players in recent years.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship online with fuboTV: Get access now!

The team of Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury won three straight mixed doubles finals including the 2021 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon and 2021 US Open:

In the semifinals, Shibahara and Koolhof took care of the No. 3 team of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to get to the finals.

They have won all of their matches after the first round in straight sets. That first-round matchup to start the tournament against Alexa Guarachi and Jean-Julien Rojer (3-6, 6-4, 10-6) was their biggest scare. Losing a first set like that can crush a team and end their run. Instead, it motivated this team to win the next seven sets (and one tiebreaker) and four matches.

On the other side, Vliegen and Eikeri struggled in the semifinals with a tiebreaker needed to get past Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Kevin Krawietz (1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7).

They also took out one of the best mixed doubles players in Krawczyk with teammate Neal Skupski in the quarterfinals (2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8) in a battle.

Vliegen and Eikeri have been battle-tested in their journey to the finals, while Shibahara and Koolhof seem to be more confident and dominant in their path to a potential mixed doubles championship win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012376392h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy