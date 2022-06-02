How to Watch 2022 French Open, Mixed Doubles Championship

The finals are starting at Roland Garros with the mixed-doubles championship at the 2022 French Open on Thursday.

The first finals at Roland Garros and the 2022 French Open features the mixed doubles pairs of Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri challenging the No. 2-ranked team of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof. These two teams have battled their way through the competition, including taking down one of the most dominant mixed doubles players in recent years.

The team of Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury won three straight mixed doubles finals including the 2021 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon and 2021 US Open:

In the semifinals, Shibahara and Koolhof took care of the No. 3 team of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to get to the finals.

They have won all of their matches after the first round in straight sets. That first-round matchup to start the tournament against Alexa Guarachi and Jean-Julien Rojer (3-6, 6-4, 10-6) was their biggest scare. Losing a first set like that can crush a team and end their run. Instead, it motivated this team to win the next seven sets (and one tiebreaker) and four matches.

On the other side, Vliegen and Eikeri struggled in the semifinals with a tiebreaker needed to get past Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Kevin Krawietz (1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7).

They also took out one of the best mixed doubles players in Krawczyk with teammate Neal Skupski in the quarterfinals (2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8) in a battle.

Vliegen and Eikeri have been battle-tested in their journey to the finals, while Shibahara and Koolhof seem to be more confident and dominant in their path to a potential mixed doubles championship win today.

