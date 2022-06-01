2022 French Open, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 11th day of the 2022 French Open features the final quarterfinal matches in the men’s and women’s draws today.

The early morning session at the 2022 French Open features two women’s singles and one men’s singles quarterfinal matches, with one women’s doubles quarterfinal and a mixed doubles semifinal match. As the draws wind down to the quarterfinals and semifinals to start this week, the matches are getting more competitive.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Get access now!

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek faced a tough challenge in the round of 16, losing her first set in 10 matches before advancing to the quarterfinals over Quinwen Zheng.

The morning starts off on Court Simonne-Mathieu with a mixed doubles semifinal between Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Kevin Krawietz taking on Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri.

Then, in the first women’s quarterfinal of the day, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina is challenged by No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

The first men’s singles quarterfinal is between No. 20 Marin Čilić as he takes on No. 7 Andrey Rublev. A win today would give Rublev his first semifinal appearance in a major for his career, despite 11 career titles and a consistent top 10 ranking.

This would be Čilić's first semifinal at a French Open, but he has made at least the finals in the other three. These two have played six times over the years, with Rublev holding the edge 4-2 overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

2022 French Open, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy