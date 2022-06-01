2022 French Open, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The 11th day of the 2022 French Open features the final quarterfinal matches in the men’s and women’s draws today.

The early morning session at the 2022 French Open features two women’s singles and one men’s singles quarterfinal matches, with one women’s doubles quarterfinal and a mixed doubles semifinal match. As the draws wind down to the quarterfinals and semifinals to start this week, the matches are getting more competitive.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek faced a tough challenge in the round of 16, losing her first set in 10 matches before advancing to the quarterfinals over Quinwen Zheng.

The morning starts off on Court Simonne-Mathieu with a mixed doubles semifinal between Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Kevin Krawietz taking on Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri.

Then, in the first women’s quarterfinal of the day, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina is challenged by No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

The first men’s singles quarterfinal is between No. 20 Marin Čilić as he takes on No. 7 Andrey Rublev. A win today would give Rublev his first semifinal appearance in a major for his career, despite 11 career titles and a consistent top 10 ranking.

This would be Čilić's first semifinal at a French Open, but he has made at least the finals in the other three. These two have played six times over the years, with Rublev holding the edge 4-2 overall.

