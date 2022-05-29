The round of 16 kicks off in the 2022 French Open with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action on Sunday in can't-miss action.

This year's French Open at Roland Garros is inching closer and closer to the finals, with the round of 16 today. There are nine singles matches on the schedule between the men and women, with five featuring two players ranked in the top 31. In addition, there are 13 doubles matches between the men, women and mixed pairs today. The action continues on the MSG channel at 7 a.m. ET with the rest of the matches on today’s schedule, including No. 3 Alexander Zverev, No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 1 Iga Swiatek stayed perfect without dropping a set in her third-round win over Danka Kovinić (6-3, 7-5):

The morning starts with a handful of doubles matches, but also Aliaksandra Sasnovich taking on Martina Trevisan on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sasnovich has already upset No. 12 Emma Raducanu and No. 21 Angelique Kerber to get into the round of 16 and has her eyes on the first quarterfinal of a major of her career.

Also in this session, No. 17 Leylah Fernandez takes on No. 27 Amanda Anismova with No. 1 Novak Djokovic on the men’s side challenged by No. 15 Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic is 6-0 against Schwartzman in his career, winning five matches in straight sets with only one competitive match back in the 2017 French Open third round.

In doubles, there are four mens matches in this session highlighted by the No. 7 team of Tim Pütz and Michael Venus taking on the No. 12 team of Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Continue with the action over on the MSG channel at 7 a.m. ET to see the rest of the amazing tennis action at the 2022 French Open.

