How to Watch 2022 French Open, Round of 16

The first session of the 2022 French Open round of 16 pairs up the first quarterfinal matches today.

The fourth round and ninth day of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros features four men’s singles matches and four women’s singles matches to build out half of the quarterfinals, with seven doubles matches between the men, women and mixed draws. The No. 1 ranked women’s player in the world is in action here this morning, with the action continuing on MSG at 7 am EST and then over to NBC at 11 am EST today.

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Some of the best moments of the seventh day at Roland Garros came from an epic comeback win by No. 8 Casper Ruud to advance to the Round of 16:

The morning for the women’s singles draw starts on Court Suzanne Lenglen with No. 20 Daria Kasatkina taking on No. 28 Camila Giorgi. For Kasatkina, she is seeking her second French Open quarterfinal (2018) and her third overall quarterfinal (Wimbledon, 2018) of her career.

For Giorgi, she also made that 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinal as her only appearance in a major quarterfinal in her career.

In the other women’s singles match, No. 22 Madison Keys is taking on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova. While Keys has made an appearance in at least one quarterfinal for every major since 2015, Kudermetova is currently playing the furthest she has ever played in a major tournament.

Over in the men’s singles draw, No. 8 Ruud takes on No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz. This is the first singles match between these two head-to-head. Neither has made the quarterfinals of a singles tournament in their careers, despite both floating around the Top 10 over the past year or so.

The 2022 French Open switches over to MSG at 7 am EST and then NBC at 11 am EST for the final matches of the day.

