The final match of the day on day five of the 2022 French Open features two terrific WTA players today in the second round.

The final match of the day for day five of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros puts the women’s singles on the Philippe-Chatrier Court. Before this afternoon’s final match, there were 14 women's singles matches, 16 men’s singles matches and 33 doubles matches between the men, women and mixed teams. The action will continue tomorrow morning with the third round for the singles draw as the second major of the calendar year pairs down to the final 32 in each draw.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round online with fuboTV

No. 5 Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the French Open for the 18th straight year yesterday as he is on the hunt for his 14th win at the major:

This afternoon’s marquee match is between No. 40 Alizé Cornet and No. 13 Jeļena Ostapenko in what could be the match of the day overall.

In the first round, Cornet defeated No. 98 Misaki Doi in a quick straight-set match (6-2, 6-0) as the veteran seeks her first win this year and the first major title of her 16-year career. Her best finish in a major came this year at the Australian Open, getting to the quarterfinals before losing to No. 9 Danielle Collins.

For Ostapenko, she won the French Open back in 2017 as she seeks her second major overall and second here at Roland Garros.

Ostapenko defeated No. 73 Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to advance to the second round today.

This match concludes the first round and pairs up the final 32 in the singles draw, making way for the third round starting tomorrow morning back on the Tennis Channel at 5 a.m. EST.

