How to Watch 2022 French Open, Third Round

The third round of the French Open takes the clay as the final 32 singles for men and women face off today.

The early morning matches on the sixth day of the 2022 French Open shifts more of the focus to the doubles, with six matches starting at 5 a.m. ET and 202 total matches overall for those draws. For the singles, there is only one men’s singles and five women’s singles matches in this first session. The action then shifts over to MSG at 7 a.m. ET and back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. ET today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 3rd Round today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on a mission to win his second straight French Open as he is now coming off a second-round win over Alex Molcan (6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)):

In singles action, No. 15 Diego Schwartzman takes on No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov in the first match of the day from Court Simonne-Mathieu. In their four matches on the ATP Tour, Dimitrov has won three of the last four, including three in a row, and their only match this year.

Over in women’s singles, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova takes on Karolina Muchová on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Doubles takes over with the No. 1 ranked men’s team of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram being challenged by the team of Miomir Kecmanović and Nicholas Monroe, with five more matches in the men’s draw on deck.

For the women’s doubles draw, the No. 4 team of Zhang Shuai and Caty McNally take on Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi with five more matches in the draw in the morning session.

The matches move over to the MSG starting at 7 a.m. ET and then back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. ET to continue the French Open action today.

Regional restrictions may apply.