How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 French Open women’s final features No. 1 Iga Świątek as she chases her second major today facing American Coco Gauff.

The finals of the women’s singles draw at the 2022 French Open features two women that have dominated the field on their way to the finals. No. 1 ranked Iga Świątek is in a position to win her second major at Roland Garros and her second overall, while her opponent today, No. 23 Coco Gauff is playing in her first major finals. The next generation of tennis is in great hands.

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (KYTV- Springfield, MO)

Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Final online with fuboTV: Get access now!

In the semifinals, Świątek dominated with a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 20 Daria Kasatkina to reach her second straight finals at Roland Garros:

Świątek has been on a mission this year to never lose a match or drop a set, which is almost what she has done here at the 2022 French Open.

She has run through the field, dropping only one set and losing more than three games only twice in six matches. Overall, she has gone 12-1 in sets and 79-29 in games with only one tiebreaker (5-7) along the way.

On the other side for Gauff, she has also played great this week and has as good an opportunity to defeat the dominant Świątek today.

She has defeated Rebecca Marino (7-5, 6-0), Alison Van Uytvanck (6-1, 7-6 (7-4)), Kaia Kanepi (6-3, 6-4), No. 31 Elise Mertens (6-4, 6-0), Sloane Stephens (7-5, 6-2) and Martina Trevisan (6-3, 6-1) to get to the finals.

This final could be an epic battle with two of the best tennis players on the WTA Tour.

