2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second semifinal for the women’s singles draw features a fresh face in Martina Trevisan at the 2022 French Open today.

In the day's second semifinal and last singles match, No. 18 Coco Gauff takes on No. 59 Martina Trevisan to fill in the final slot at the 2022 French Open. This is an unexpected match-up in the semifinals as both players went through their share of upsets and grueling matches to get to this stage, one match away from the finals at Roland Garros.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Semifinals today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WDTN-Dayton, OH)

Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Semifinals online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Trevisan advanced to her first semifinal with a win over No. 17 Leylah Fernandez.

For Trevisan, this is the furthest she has been in a major tournament since turning professional in 2008. She has never made it out of the second round in her career at majors.

During her run here at the 2022 French Open, she has defeated Harriet Dart (6-0, 6-2), No. 52 Magda Linette (6-3, 6-2), Daria Saville (6-3, 6-4), No. 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7-6 (12-10), 7-5) and No. 17 Fernandez (6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3) to get here only dropping one set in a tiebreak during the quarterfinals.

Her opponent, No. 23 Gauff, went through the gauntlet of Rebecca Marino (7-5, 6-0), No. 60 Alison Van Uytvanck (6-1, 7-6 (7-4)), No. 46 Kaia Kanepi (6-3, 6-4), No. 32 Elise Mertens (6-4, 6-0) and No. 64 Sloane Stephens (7-5, 6-2) to match-up in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

