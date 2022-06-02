Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals, Swiatek vs. Kasatkina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first semifinal for the women’s singles draw at the French Open features No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek taking on Daria Kasatkina.

The women’s singles draw has reached the semifinals with two matches today at Roland Garros at the French Open with the best player in the world taking the court. This first semifinal puts No. 1 ranked Iga Świątek on the Philippe-Chatrier against No. 20 Daria Kasatkina. The run Świątek has been on this year might be the most dominant of all time, or at least since the Williams sisters were in their primes.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Trevisan advanced to her first semifinal with a win over No. 17 Leylah Fernandez (6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 6-3):

This calendar year, Świątek has lost 12 sets and only three matches in 10 total tournaments. Since Feb. 26, she has won seven tournaments, dropped only seven sets and has lost zero matches.

Świątek has been flat-out dominant and that has continued this week with the 2022 French Open only dropping a single set.

Her journey took her through No. 119 Lesia Tsurenko (6-2, 6-0), No. 43 Alison Riske (6-0, 6-2), No. 95 Danka Kovinic (6-3, 7-5), No. 74 Qinwen Zheng (6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2) and No. 11 Pegula (6-3, 6-2) going 10-1 in sets, 67-26 in games with one tiebreaker (5-7).

Her opponent is playing in her first major semifinal with an opportunity to get to her first finals and win her first major. Kasatkina turned professional in 2014 and has floated between the Top 10 and 20 in the rankings for roughly four years.

She defeated Rebecca Sramkova (6-2, 6-0), Fernanda Contreras Gomez (6-0, 6-3), Shelby Rogers (6-3, 6-2), No. 20 Camila Giorgi (6-2, 6-2) and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)).

Both players have walked to the finals, which means something has to give between Świątek and Kasatkina.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012400188h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals, Swiatek vs. Kasatkina

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1006219260h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy