How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals, Swiatek vs. Kasatkina

The women’s singles draw has reached the semifinals with two matches today at Roland Garros at the French Open with the best player in the world taking the court. This first semifinal puts No. 1 ranked Iga Świątek on the Philippe-Chatrier against No. 20 Daria Kasatkina. The run Świątek has been on this year might be the most dominant of all time, or at least since the Williams sisters were in their primes.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Semifinals today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

This calendar year, Świątek has lost 12 sets and only three matches in 10 total tournaments. Since Feb. 26, she has won seven tournaments, dropped only seven sets and has lost zero matches.

Świątek has been flat-out dominant and that has continued this week with the 2022 French Open only dropping a single set.

Her journey took her through No. 119 Lesia Tsurenko (6-2, 6-0), No. 43 Alison Riske (6-0, 6-2), No. 95 Danka Kovinic (6-3, 7-5), No. 74 Qinwen Zheng (6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2) and No. 11 Pegula (6-3, 6-2) going 10-1 in sets, 67-26 in games with one tiebreaker (5-7).

Her opponent is playing in her first major semifinal with an opportunity to get to her first finals and win her first major. Kasatkina turned professional in 2014 and has floated between the Top 10 and 20 in the rankings for roughly four years.

She defeated Rebecca Sramkova (6-2, 6-0), Fernanda Contreras Gomez (6-0, 6-3), Shelby Rogers (6-3, 6-2), No. 20 Camila Giorgi (6-2, 6-2) and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)).

Both players have walked to the finals, which means something has to give between Świątek and Kasatkina.

