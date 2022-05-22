Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 French Open from Roland Garros continues on with the best tennis players in the world today.

The morning saw the bulk of the matches take place as the action continues here with the final matches of the day, highlights and re-airs of the biggest moments of the day. The first day is almost in the books for tennis’ second major tournament of the year as the best players in the world take their turn on clay to see if they can have their names etched in tennis history forever.

How to Watch 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic and potential future top-ranked star Carlos Alcaraz got in some practice ahead of their first matches at Roland Garros:

   For the men’s singles draw, the morning saw No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov advance with no upsets yet. Several matches are still in limbo with three ranked players in action as of this writing.

The morning ends with Jason Kubler taking on Denis Kudia and the main event of the day, No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, the local young phenom taking on Juan Ignacio Londero.

The rest of the first round will play out between Monday and Tuesday next week for the men’s draw with the top-ranked players in the world, eight of the Top 10 in action from France.

Over in the women’s draw, there has already been a titanic upset with no. 6 Ons Jabeur falling to Magda Linette (6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 5-7) in a long, battle-tested match that sees one of the best players on the WTA Tour go home on day one.

The final matches on the day today feature Lauren Davis challenged by Marie Bouzková and the women’s draw main event, No. 17 Leylah Fernandez taking on Kristina Mladenovic.

