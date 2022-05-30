Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022, French Open, Day 9: Men's and Women's Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The morning continues over on MSG with day nine of the 2022 French Open for the men and women today.

The second session of the day shifts over to the MSG channel for the ninth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros. There are two more women’s singles matches in this block including the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Iga Swiatek in action. Over in the men’s draw, there are also two matches, with three doubles matches between the men, women and mixed pairs. Play continues back on NBC at 11 am EST to wrap up the day today.

No. 4 ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas took care of business in a straight-sets win over Mikael Ymer (6-2, 6-2, 6-1) to advance to today’s match with Holger Rune:

The middle of the morning matches features two more men’s singles matches with three of the Top 11 tennis players on the ATP Tour.

It starts with No. 4 Tsitsipas taking on No. 40 Rune, in a match between one of the best tennis players in the world yet to win a major and a 19-year-old up and coming player. These two have never taken the court against each other head-to-head and should make for a fun first-time match.

In what could be a show-stealing match, No. 7 Andrey Rublev is challenged by Jannik Sinner. In their three matches, Sinner is 2-0 winning both on clay and in a relatively convincing fashion.

Rublev technically has a win in the series, back in 2020 when Sinner was not able to finish the third game in the first set.

Over in the women’s singles draw, No. 1 Iga Swiatek looks to keep both her winning streak (32) and consecutive set streaks (10) alive against Qinwen Zheng and No. 11 Jessica Pegula aims to make her second straight quarterfinal appearance in a major against Irina-Camelia Begu.

The final match of the day between No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 20 Marin Čilić will be on NBC shortly after the coverage begins at 11 am EST.

2022 Roland Garros Tennis

