How to Watch 2022 French Open Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal attempts to win his 14th French Open today in the men’s final of the 2022 French Open.

The 2022 French Open is coming to a close from Roland Garros with the women’s draw seeing the potential rise of the next dominant superstar for the WTA Tour (Iga Świątek), while the men’s draw features arguably the greatest tennis player of all time in fifth-ranked Rafael Nadal being challenged by eighth-ranked Casper Ruud in the finals today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men’s Final today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Rudd advanced with a win in the semifinals to his first finals in a major over No. 20 Marin Čilić (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2):

Since his first appearance in the finals at Roland Garros, Nadal has gone 13-0 in finals appearances.

He has defeated Mariano Puerta, Roger Federer (four times), Robin Söderling, Novak Djokovic (three times), David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem (twice) in his historic, dominant run.

Nadal has lost seven total sets in the finals of the French Open, never letting an opponent take him to a fifth and deciding set. He has lost the first set only three times and won in straight sets six times.

This is Nadal’s house and with another win here, his 14th, he will have his 22nd major win.

His opponent, Rudd is 23 years old, in his first major finals and has never faced Nadal in his career to date.

For his career, Rudd is 190-90 as a professional on clay in matches. Over the last two years, he is 50-10 overall showing his propensity to perform on clay, giving Nadal a fresh challenger and one that is talented in this environment.

