Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rafael Nadal attempts to win his 14th French Open today in the men’s final of the 2022 French Open.

The 2022 French Open is coming to a close from Roland Garros with the women’s draw seeing the potential rise of the next dominant superstar for the WTA Tour (Iga Świątek), while the men’s draw features arguably the greatest tennis player of all time in fifth-ranked Rafael Nadal being challenged by eighth-ranked Casper Ruud in the finals today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men’s Final today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC 

Watch 2022 French Open, Men’s Final online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Rudd advanced with a win in the semifinals to his first finals in a major over No. 20 Marin Čilić (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2):

Since his first appearance in the finals at Roland Garros, Nadal has gone 13-0 in finals appearances.

He has defeated Mariano Puerta, Roger Federer (four times), Robin Söderling, Novak Djokovic (three times), David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem (twice) in his historic, dominant run.

Nadal has lost seven total sets in the finals of the French Open, never letting an opponent take him to a fifth and deciding set. He has lost the first set only three times and won in straight sets six times.

This is Nadal’s house and with another win here, his 14th, he will have his 22nd major win.

His opponent, Rudd is 23 years old, in his first major finals and has never faced Nadal in his career to date.

For his career, Rudd is 190-90 as a professional on clay in matches. Over the last two years, he is 50-10 overall showing his propensity to perform on clay, giving Nadal a fresh challenger and one that is talented in this environment.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

French Open Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

San Marino vs. Malta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Rafael Nadal serves
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012420265h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: San Marino vs. Malta

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jayson Tatum is defended by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
SI Guide

Warriors Look to Bounce Back vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy