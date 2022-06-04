Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals at the 2022 French Open keep on coming with the men’s doubles final today.

The men’s doubles draw wraps up today at Roland Garros with the No. 12 ranked team of Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer taking on the team of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. This would be the third doubles major for Dodig and the first for his partner Krajicek, the same for their opponents giving Rojer his third win and the first for his partner, Arévalo.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Last year in the men’s doubles final, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev (4–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–4):

This year there are four new faces vying for the championship at Roland Garros after a long week of summer tennis on clay.

Dodig and Krajicek have had a journey to this point, knocking off three tournament-ranked Top 10 teams and three matches that went all three sets out of the five they have played up until the finals.

They defeated the teams of the eighth-ranked Peers and Polášek (6-4, 7-6 (7-2)), Doumbia and Reboul (4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-6), Bublik and Tokkinakis (6-3, 6-2), the first ranked team of Ram and Salisbury (3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (12-10)) and the fourth-ranked team of Granollers and Zeballos (4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5).

It has been a long battle-tested journey for this duo.

On the other side, their opponents had a path through the teams of Hach Verdugo and Oswald (7-6 (7-5), 6-3), Couacaud and Guinard (3-6, 7-5, 6-4), Venus and Pütz (6-4, 2-6, 6-1), Matos and Vega Hernández (7-6 (8-6), 6-3) and Bopanna and Middelkoop (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)).

Both teams are battle-tested and ready to make history today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas10 seconds ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown10 seconds ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar10 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy