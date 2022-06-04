The finals at the 2022 French Open keep on coming with the men’s doubles final today.

The men’s doubles draw wraps up today at Roland Garros with the No. 12 ranked team of Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer taking on the team of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. This would be the third doubles major for Dodig and the first for his partner Krajicek, the same for their opponents giving Rojer his third win and the first for his partner, Arévalo.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Last year in the men’s doubles final, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev (4–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–4):

This year there are four new faces vying for the championship at Roland Garros after a long week of summer tennis on clay.

Dodig and Krajicek have had a journey to this point, knocking off three tournament-ranked Top 10 teams and three matches that went all three sets out of the five they have played up until the finals.

They defeated the teams of the eighth-ranked Peers and Polášek (6-4, 7-6 (7-2)), Doumbia and Reboul (4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-6), Bublik and Tokkinakis (6-3, 6-2), the first ranked team of Ram and Salisbury (3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (12-10)) and the fourth-ranked team of Granollers and Zeballos (4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5).

It has been a long battle-tested journey for this duo.

On the other side, their opponents had a path through the teams of Hach Verdugo and Oswald (7-6 (7-5), 6-3), Couacaud and Guinard (3-6, 7-5, 6-4), Venus and Pütz (6-4, 2-6, 6-1), Matos and Vega Hernández (7-6 (8-6), 6-3) and Bopanna and Middelkoop (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)).

Both teams are battle-tested and ready to make history today.

