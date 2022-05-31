The 10th day of the 2022 French Open features the quarterfinals in the men’s and women’s singles today.

The 2022 French Open is now paired down to the final eight in the men’s and women’s singles draws, with the doubles draws for the men, women and mixed groups also in the quarterfinals. There are a total of 11 matches today, with the morning session featuring but one match with the stage being set in the marquee match back here on the Tennis Channel between No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 5 Rafael Nadal at 2:45 pm EST.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's & Women's Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 17 Leylah Fernandez advanced to her second quarterfinal in the last two major tournaments with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 27 Amanda Anisimova:

The first matches of the day are in the men’s doubles draw as the quarterfinals match up the tournament ranked No. 4 team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos against the No. 6 ranked team of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.

The second quarterfinal pits the No. 1 ranked team of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram as they are challenged by Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

The women’s singles take over with No. 17 Fernandez challenged by Martina Trevisan and No. 18 Coco Gauff taking on Sloane Stephens.

Over in the women’s doubles, there are three matches featuring Gauff playing double duty with teammate Jessica Pegula as their No. 8 ranked team takes on the No. 10 ranked team of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecká.

Near the end of the morning, No. 3 Alexander Zverev takes on rising superstar, No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz. While Zverev has the edge 2-1 in their career head-to-head, Alcaraz won in dominant straight sets on clay in their last match earlier this year.

