How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Doubles Championship

The final day of the 2022 French Open starts with the women’s doubles championship today.

Coco Gauff has a chance to still leave Roland Garros with a championship despite losing to top-ranked Iga Świątek in the women’s singles finals, in the women’s doubles finals today. She teams with Jessica Pegula as the eighth-ranked team in the 2022 French Open as they take on Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

2022 French Open, Women's Doubles Championship

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Last year's finals saw Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and this years singles champion, Iga Świątek 6–4, 6–2

In the women’s singles final, Gauff fell to the most dominant singles player since Serena Williams in a 1-6, 3-6 finals match with Świątek.

She has also been active in the doubles draw advancing to the finals today cruising in straight sets in all but one match so far. Gauff and Pegula defeated the teams of Rybakina and Samsonova (6-7, 7-5), Niculescu and Van Uytvanck (6-3, 6-1), Hradecká and Mirza (6-4, 6-3), Bondár and Minnen (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) and then Keys and Townsend (6-4, 7-6 (7-4)) in the semifinals.

This would be the first major doubles title, mixed or women’s, for both Gauff and Pegula if they win today.

Garcia and Mladenovic won the 2016 French Open together, with Mladenovic also winning the 2019 and 2020 French Opens and 2018 and 2020 Australian Opens.

Their journey to the finals went through Alexandrova and Siegemund (6-4, 4-6, 6-0), Begu and Osorio (6-0, 6-4), Doi and Tomljanović (5-7, 6-4, 6-2), Xu and Yang (6-3, 6-3) and then in the semifinals, Ostapenko and Kichenok (2-6, 6-4, 6-2).

