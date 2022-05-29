Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship tees off with Stephen Ames in the lead today.

Stephen Ames (-12) enters the final round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship from Benton Harbor, Michigan with a two-stroke lead today. The PGA Champions Tour traditionally has three-round tournaments, but with the big ones like this week, the golfers play a full 72 holes of golf to crown a winner. The tournament will continue on NBC at 4 pm EST after the first hour of play. Make sure to switch over to watch the exciting conclusion of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship today.

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All the golfers at the top of the leaderboard shot a 67 with Miguel Angel Jimenez shooting a 65 to keep lurking entering the final round:

Ames has played a great tournament with 18 birdies, two bogeys and two double-bogeys. He has been on top of his game this week and enters the final round with a two-stroke lead on the backs of three straight rounds in the 60s (68, 66, 67).

Sitting two strokes back are Mike Weir and Bernhard Langer (-10), who both shot a 67 in the third round to keep pace with Ames.

Weir has made 17 birdies this week and has five bogeys and one double-bogey, which came in the third round on the 17th hole.

Langer has been lurking all week with rounds of 68, 68 and 67 to slowly inch up the leaderboard all week.

Langer has 13 birdies and just three bogeys all week. The tour legend has to have Ames looking over his shoulder as Langer is one of the most dangerous golfers in the world.

Regional restrictions may apply.

