Defending champion Alex Čejka leads the field onto Harbor Shores in Michigan for the second senior major of the year.

A year ago, Alex Čejka blitzed the field at the Senior PGA Championship, taking a four-stroke victory at Southern Hills. This year, the event is at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Čejka is back to defend his title. However, recently crowned Tradition champion Steve Stricker withdrew from the event due to COVID-19.

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: First Round Today:

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the first round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship on fuboTV

Play began Thursday morning and the top three on the PGA Tour Champions money list are all in the field. Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jiménez each have two victories this year and Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic in March.

Čejka hasn't picked up a win this year after winning the first two majors — the Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship — in 2021.

The course plays 6,861 yards and is a par-71. The second, fourth, 11th, 13th and 17th are par-3s with the par-5s on the fifth, ninth, 10th and 15th. It is hosting the Senior PGA Championship for the fifth time since 2012.

Paul Broadhurt won in 2018, matching the tournament record score of 19-under 265 set by Rocco Mediate (also at Harbor Shores) in 2016.

