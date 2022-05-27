A two-time winner on tour this year, Steven Alker raced out to a share of the overnight lead firing an opening-round 64 tied with Bob Estes at -7. Defending champion Alex Cejka is four shots off the lead after posting a round of 68 and is in a log jam in 17th place at -3 with 2017 champion Bernard Langer, KJ Choi, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington.

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Alker raced out to three birdies in the first five holes, posted an eagle on the par five 10th hole, and picked up birdies at 12 and 14 before giving a shot back on 17 to post matching 32’s on the front and back nines. Alker picked up his third Champions Tour victory three weeks ago at the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Houston and is in a great position after the first day to take home his first major championship.

Estes birdied four of his first six holes but only managed one birdie in the final eight. He has made the cut in all six tournaments he has entered this season and has posted one top ten finish. The fourth-place finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in April was Estes’ best finish of the year and his best finish since a runner-up at the Chubb Classic in February of 2020.

Mike Weir sits one shot off the lead, rebounding from a rough start that saw him bogey two of his first six holes of the day, to finish with eight birdies on the day and a first round 65.

