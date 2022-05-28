Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames enter the third round at Harbor Shores with a share of the second-round lead

Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames recorded 5-under-par 66s on Friday and enter the third round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship in the final group with a share of the lead. Both players are at 8-under through two rounds, two shots ahead of four golfers, including Bernhard Langer, the all-time leader in senior major championships.

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: Third Round Today

Date: May 28, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel/NBC

The first hour of televised coverage on Saturday begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on The Golf Channel before switching over to NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has won a record 11 majors since joining the PGA Champions tour in 2008. His last came in 2019 when he took The Senior Open Championship by two strokes over Paul Broadhurst.

McCarron has a senior major title to his credit as well, winning the Senior Players Championship in 2017. Ames has two wins on the PGA Champions Tour but is still seeking his first major regardless of age group.

Brian Gay will be the third member of the final group after shooting 68-68 to go 6-under through the first two rounds.

Steven Alker, one of the first-round co-leaders after opening with a 64, opened and closed with bogeys on Friday and finished 1-over 72 and is in the group tied for third. Bob Estes followed up his first-round 64 with posted five bogeys on Friday and fell to 2-under for the tournament.

Defending champion Alex Čejka was within a shot of the lead until bogeys at 17 and 18 dropped him into a tie for seventh at 5-under.

