Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames enter the third round at Harbor Shores with a share of the second-round lead

Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames recorded 5-under-par 66s on Friday and enter the third round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship in the final group with a share of the lead. Both players are at 8-under through two rounds, two shots ahead of four golfers, including Bernhard Langer, the all-time leader in senior major championships.

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: Third Round Today

Date: May 28, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel/NBC

Live stream the third round of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first hour of televised coverage on Saturday begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on The Golf Channel before switching over to NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has won a record 11 majors since joining the PGA Champions tour in 2008. His last came in 2019 when he took The Senior Open Championship by two strokes over Paul Broadhurst.

McCarron has a senior major title to his credit as well, winning the Senior Players Championship in 2017. Ames has two wins on the PGA Champions Tour but is still seeking his first major regardless of age group. 

Brian Gay will be the third member of the final group after shooting 68-68 to go 6-under through the first two rounds. 

Steven Alker, one of the first-round co-leaders after opening with a 64, opened and closed with bogeys on Friday and finished 1-over 72 and is in the group tied for third. Bob Estes followed up his first-round 64 with posted five bogeys on Friday and fell to 2-under for the tournament.

Defending champion Alex Čejka was within a shot of the lead until bogeys at 17 and 18 dropped him into a tie for seventh at 5-under.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel/NBC
Time
1/2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

By Brandon Rushjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Bernhard Langer
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18304922 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 10: Indiana vs. Maryland

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0039903098h
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0039724280h
College Baseball

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Game 13: Florida vs. Alabama

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
USATSI_2644476
College Softball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech

By Christine Brown49 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy