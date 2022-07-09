Senior Players Championship: stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tees off Saturday morning with four players tied at six-under.

Alex Cejka went into the second round with a two-shot lead but stumbled in the second round and shot an even-par 70.

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Third Round Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Third Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The 70 allowed three other golfers to catch him, but he still sits tied for the lead at six-under after two rounds.

Steven Alker and Tim Petrovic shot a four-under 66 to climb the leaderboard and Joe Durant shot a five-under 65 to move into a tie for the top spot.

The four players lead another group of four by one shot as they head into the third round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron's Firestone Country Club.

Woody Austin was also a big climber up the leaderboard on Friday as he shot a four-under 66 to move into a second-place tie with David Toms, Steven Stricker and Ernie Els.

Another group of four players sits at three under and still within striking distance of the top spot.

The top of the leaderboard is bunched up and Saturday, they will look to put some separation between them with an excellent third round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
