Senior Players Championship: stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third round of the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tees off Saturday morning with four players tied at six-under.

Alex Cejka went into the second round with a two-shot lead but stumbled in the second round and shot an even-par 70.

The 70 allowed three other golfers to catch him, but he still sits tied for the lead at six-under after two rounds.

Steven Alker and Tim Petrovic shot a four-under 66 to climb the leaderboard and Joe Durant shot a five-under 65 to move into a tie for the top spot.

The four players lead another group of four by one shot as they head into the third round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron's Firestone Country Club.

Woody Austin was also a big climber up the leaderboard on Friday as he shot a four-under 66 to move into a second-place tie with David Toms, Steven Stricker and Ernie Els.

Another group of four players sits at three under and still within striking distance of the top spot.

The top of the leaderboard is bunched up and Saturday, they will look to put some separation between them with an excellent third round.

