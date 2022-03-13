How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile South American U-17 Women's Football Championship Final Stage Live Stream

Brazil and Chile square off in the final stage of the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Sunday.

There are four teams left fighting for the three CONMEBOL slots at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay will face off in the final round of the tournament, where each national team will face each other once in a round-robin format. The top three teams of the final group will be CONMEBOL's representatives at the World Cup.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Brazil vs. Chile Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Brazil vs. Chile on fuboTV

Brazil made it to the final round of the tournament by winning Group B, going a perfect 4-0-0 with 21 goals scored and not a single goal against. The reigning champion started the campaign off defeating eternal rivals Argentina thanks to goals from Jhonson and Aline. Jhonson then scored a brace in the 7-0 thrashing of Bolivia where Ana Julia, Laura Dantas, Dudinha, who also got a brace, and Vendito also got on the board.

The Brazilian National team rounded off the tournament with a 5-0 win over Paraguay and a 6-0 win over Venezuela. Jhonson is leading the tournament with seven goals.

Chile, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group A following a 2W-1D-1L record in the first phase of the tournament.

In the current seventh edition of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship, Brazil is in search of its fourth title in the cup. Venezuela is right behind with two first-place finishes at the CONMEBOL tournament.

