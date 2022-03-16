Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chile and Colombia face off in the final phase of the Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Wednesday.

There are four teams left fighting for the three CONMEBOL slots at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Paraguay face off in round-robin format to finish the tournament. The first round of three was played last Sunday, giving a good idea of which teams are favorites to advance.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Colombia Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chile had a nightmare start to the final phase of the tournament, facing Brazil on Sunday in a match that ended 8-0 in favor of the reigning champion. Chile is now in last place of the final group standings tied on zero points with Paraguay, but below them due to the negative-eight goal difference.

Colombia, meanwhile, did its part in the first match of the final stage with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay. Linda Caicedo and Gabriela Rodríguez scored in the first and second halves respectively to secure all three points for the Colombian National Team. Caicedo leads the team with four goals in the tournament so far.

Colombia and Chile faced off already in the group stages where the Colombian squad was able to come away with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Caicedo, Karla Torres and Juana Ortegón.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

