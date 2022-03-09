Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chile and Peru face off on the final matchday of the group stages of the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Wednesday.

Chile will look to take advantage of the fact that Peru has already been eliminated from contention of advancing to the final round of the tournament when they face each other at Charrúa Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. Chile must win against Peru to have any chance of qualifying to the next phase.

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Peru on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chile arrives to the fifth and final round of group play in fourth place in the Group A standings with four points. The Chilean national team is tied with Uruguay on points, but below in the table due to the team's minus-1 goal difference compared to the host nation's plus-1.

A win against Peru would take Chile to seven points, climbing above the current second-place team, Ecuador, in the standings. Ecuador already played all four of its matches and therefore are stuck on six points. The Chilean National team will then be hoping for first-place Colombia to at least draw in its match against Uruguay.

The top two teams of each group advance to the next round of the tournament.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

