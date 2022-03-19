How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

With both their places booked at the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup already, Colombia and Brazil face off to decide the winner of the tournament on Saturday.

In the final phase of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship, four national teams — Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Chile — faced off in round-robin format to decide which three teams will advance to the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup in India. After the first two rounds of action, Brazil and Colombia won both of their matches and have secured their spots, with the reigning champion having the advantage in the final group standings due to its whopping plus-11 goal difference.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil started off the final phase with an 8-0 thrashing of Chile on the first matchday. That performance was followed up by a dominant 3-0 win over Paraguay which now has the reigning tournament champion in first place in the final standings.

Colombia, meanwhile, also won its first two matches of the final phase: a 2-0 victory over Paraguay followed by a 3-0 defeat of Chile.

The first three players in the goalscoring table this tournament are all Brazilian, with Jhonson leading the way with nine goals so far, followed by Aline's six goals and Dudinha's four.

Brazil and Colombia will now face off at Charrúa Stadium to decide who takes the crown of the 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship.

