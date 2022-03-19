How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With both their places booked at the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup already, Colombia and Brazil face off to decide the winner of the tournament on Saturday.

In the final phase of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship, four national teams — Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Chile — faced off in round-robin format to decide which three teams will advance to the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup in India. After the first two rounds of action, Brazil and Colombia won both of their matches and have secured their spots, with the reigning champion having the advantage in the final group standings due to its whopping plus-11 goal difference.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brazil started off the final phase with an 8-0 thrashing of Chile on the first matchday. That performance was followed up by a dominant 3-0 win over Paraguay which now has the reigning tournament champion in first place in the final standings.

Colombia, meanwhile, also won its first two matches of the final phase: a 2-0 victory over Paraguay followed by a 3-0 defeat of Chile.

The first three players in the goalscoring table this tournament are all Brazilian, with Jhonson leading the way with nine goals so far, followed by Aline's six goals and Dudinha's four.

Brazil and Colombia will now face off at Charrúa Stadium to decide who takes the crown of the 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Brazil

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17913727 (1)
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17825323
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17929504
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1010045256h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy