How to Watch Paraguay vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

Paraguay and Brazil face off in the final phase of the Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Wednesday.

There are four teams left fighting for the three CONMEBOL slots at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Paraguay face off in round-robin format to finish the tournament. The first round of three was played last Sunday, giving a good idea of which teams are favorites to advance.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Brazil Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Brazil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reigning champion Brazil continued its undefeated run in the tournament with another dominant performance, this time 8-0 over Chile in the first round of the final phase. Jhonson and Aline both had braces in the match while Ana Julia, Carol, Dudinha and Rebeca joined them on the scoresheet.

The goalscoring table has a Brazilian player in the top three spots with Jhonson in first place on nine goals, followed by Aline who's on five and Dudinha who now has four.

Paraguay, on the other hand, lost on Sunday 2-0 to Colombia. Gabriela Rodríguez opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Linda Caiceda, who also has four goals so far in the tournament, added a second in the 93rd minute.

Brazil faced Paraguay on Matchday 4 of the group stages and defeated them 4-0 thanks to another brace from Jhonson.

Regional restrictions may apply.