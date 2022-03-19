With no chance of winning the tournament anymore, Paraguay and Chile put it all on the line for the final spot to qualify to the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

In the final phase of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship, four national teams — Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Chile — faced off in round-robin format to decide which three teams will advance to the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup in India. After the first two rounds of action, Brazil and Colombia won both of their matches and have secured their spots. Paraguay and Chile will now face off in the third and final round for that final CONMEBOL spot at the World Cup.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Chile Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Paraguay has the advantage of being ahead of Chile in the final group standings due to goal difference, meaning that if the Albirroja can manage a draw at Charrúa Stadium on Saturday, it will qualify for the World Cup.

Chile's 8-0 defeat to Brazil in the first round of the final phase has come back to haunt them and "La Roja" will now need a victory over Paraguay if it hopes to qualify.

Paraguay and Chile have both yet to score a single goal in the final phase of the tournament after two matches.

