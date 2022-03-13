How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Paraguay

Colombia and Paraguay square off in the final stage of the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Sunday.

There are four teams left fighting for the three CONMEBOL slots at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay will face off in the final round of the tournament, where each national team will face each other once in round robin format. The top three teams of the final group will be CONMEBOL's representatives at the World Cup.

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Colombia arrives at the final phase of the tournament having won Group A with 12 points and a perfect 4-0-0 record. The Colombian national team started off its campaign with a 7-0 victory over Perú, followed by a 3-1 win over Chile, 4-0 defeat of Ecuador and a dramatic 1-0 finish over Uruguay on Matchday 4.

Paraguay, on the other hand, finished in second place in Group B with seven points and a 2-1-1 record. Paraguay's only loss was 5-0 at the hands of reigning champion Brazil. Its only draw came in the final matchday when the team needed at least a tie against Argentina to advance to the final round.

Colombia won the CONMEBOL tournament once before, back in 2008, while Paraguay has only ever finished in third place three different times.

