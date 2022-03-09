Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Uruguay face first-place Colombia in a must-win for the host nation on Wednesday in the South America Under-17 Women's Football Championship.

Colombia has already secured its spot in the final phase of the tournament and is currently sitting at the top of Group A with nine points. Uruguay, meanwhile, are in must-win mode needing all three points in the matchup against Colombia in order to pass Ecuador in the standings and qualify for the next round.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Colombia Wednesday:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Uruguay vs. Colombia fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colombia are currently a perfect 3-0-0 in the group stages after three wins in a row where the team scored at least three goals. The first was on Matchday 2, a 7-0 thrashing of Peru. That was followed by a 3-1 victory over Chile and, finally, a 4-0 win over Ecuador.

Uruguay are sitting on four points, just two behind second-place Ecuador and with Ecuador having already played all four of its matches. The host nation is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Chile, a 2-1 loss to Ecuador and a 2-0 victory over Peru.

The top two teams of each group advance to the next round of the tournament.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Regional restrictions may apply.

