In this French Tournoi de France matchup, Brazil looks to gain momentum with a win over Finland.

Brazil is 0-1-1 in the tournament so far with a recent 2-1 loss to France. Brazil came into the tournament with three wins in the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino with wins over Chile, Venezuela, and India. In the match against France, Brazil jumped to a 1-0 lead with a goal by Marta on a penalty. Unfortunately, minutes later Brazil conceded a corner kick which led to a close-range goal by France. France ended up getting the game-winning goal. Leticia has five starts in net with one clean slate and 12 goals against.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream Brazil vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland has not won a match yet in the French Tournoi de France and has a -8 goal differential. In the last match, it lost to France by a 5-0 margin. In July, Finland will take part in the UEFA Women’s European Championship tournament. Look for Tinja-Riikka Korpela to try and keep the net free of opposing goals and Juliette Kemppi to try and create some scoring opportunities themselves.

Regional restrictions may apply.