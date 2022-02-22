Skip to main content

How to Watch Brazil vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In this Tournoi de France matchup, Brazil looks to gain momentum by grabbing a win over Finland.

Brazil is 0-1-1 in the Tournoi de France so far after a recent 2–1 loss to France.

Brazil came into the tournament with three wins in the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino with wins over Chile, Venezuela and India. In the match against France, Brazil jumped to a 1–0 lead with a goal by Marta on a penalty. Minutes later, Brazil conceded a corner kick which led to a close-range goal by France, and France later scored the game-winner. Leticia has five starts in net with one clean slate and 12 goals against.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream Brazil vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland has not won a match yet in the Tournoi de France and has a minus-8 goal differential. In the last match, the team lost to France by a 5–0 margin. In July, Finland will take part in the UEFA Women’s European Championship tournament.

Look for Tinja-Riikka Korpela to try and keep the net free of opposing goals and Juliette Kemppi to try and create some scoring opportunities. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

college soccer
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch Brazil vs. Finland

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
