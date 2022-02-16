How to Watch Brazil vs. The Netherlands in the Tournoi de France 2022

Brazil and The Netherlands will kick off the Tournoi de France as they both play for the first time in 2022.

For the third year in a row, France will host The Tournoi de France 2022, which will begin this year with the Brazil Women's National team taking on The Netherlands Women's National Team. The last time these two played each other was just before the pandemic began in March of 2020. They played to a 0-0 draw.

How to Watch Brazil vs. The Netherlands Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

No. 7 Brazil should be able to put up quite a fight against No. 5 Netherlands with their leading scorer Marta leading the attack. She has netted 112 international goals in her career and has proven to be a threat against the strongest defensive players in the world.

The last time the Netherlands took the field was in November when they played to a draw against Japan. With 2017's FIFA Women's Player of the Year, Lieke Maartens, at the helm of the offense for the Orange, Brazil's defense will need to stay strong and prevent her from penetrating the backline.

Tune in to see which of these two teams is able to pull out the win and work towards being the champion of the Tournoi de France.

