No. 28 ranked Finland will take on No. 5 ranked Netherlands in the Tournoi de France today.

France has been one of the best teams in the world and has displayed that dominance already in this tournament in a victory over Finland in the last match.

How to watch Finland vs Netherlands today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Finland has a top 30 ranking in the world and will be facing a Netherlands team ranked No. 5 in the world.

Finland is coming off a bad 5-0 loss to France in the previous outing and the club will look to not get blown out again.

The defense for Finland was lacking and it got into a hole from the start and wasn't about to get out of it. This will be a big test for the Finnish team as Netherlands is coming off a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Netherlands should win this match, but it could go either way. Finland was unable to generate any offense in its previous outing and will have to do that today if it wants to have a chance against Netherlands.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS 6 at 12 p.m. ET today to see the Tournoi de France match.

Regional restrictions may apply.