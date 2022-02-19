FIFA has France ranked as the No. 4 team in the world and Brazil as the No. 7 team. Both countries face off against each other today in the Tournoi de France.

Two top-ranked teams in the world will be going against each other today in the Tournoi de France.

How to watch France vs Brazil today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

France is coming off a big 5-0 win over Finland and looking to carry that momentum into today against Brazil.

Brazil, however, is coming off a 1-1 tie against Netherlands and will need more offensive production if it wants to stop a high-powered France offense today.

France comes into this match as the favorite to win the Tournoi de France and Brazil will have a lot of ground to cover if it wants to do win this tournament.

The Netherlands went down early to France after the French didn't have any wasted time on possessions in the first match.

Brazil will need the start the game in a big way and lock France down defensively. Goaltending will be a major factor in this match and Brazil will have to be ready for whatever comes its way.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS 4 at 3 p.m to catch all of the action.

