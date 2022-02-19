Skip to main content

How to Watch France vs Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FIFA has France ranked as the No. 4 team in the world and Brazil as the No. 7 team. Both countries face off against each other today in the Tournoi de France.

Two top-ranked teams in the world will be going against each other today in the Tournoi de France.

How to watch France vs Brazil today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Watch the France vs Brazil match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France is coming off a big 5-0 win over Finland and looking to carry that momentum into today against Brazil.

Brazil, however, is coming off a 1-1 tie against Netherlands and will need more offensive production if it wants to stop a high-powered France offense today.

France comes into this match as the favorite to win the Tournoi de France and Brazil will have a lot of ground to cover if it wants to do win this tournament.

The Netherlands went down early to France after the French didn't have any wasted time on possessions in the first match. 

Brazil will need the start the game in a big way and lock France down defensively. Goaltending will be a major factor in this match and Brazil will have to be ready for whatever comes its way.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS 4 at 3 p.m to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

France vs Brazil

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs Brazil

By Steve Benko
4 minutes ago
USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
19 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
19 minutes ago
San Diego State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
19 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) tries to shoot against Utah State Aggies forwards Justin Bean (34) and Brandon Horvath (4) during OT at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
19 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy