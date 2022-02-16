How to Watch France vs. Finland in the Tournoi de France 2022

France hosts third annual Tournoi de France invitational in women's international play. Wednesday, they take on Finland.

The women's national teams of France and Finland will face off Wednesday afternoon in the annual Tournoi de France. This is the third year the invitational is taking place and will include France, Finland, Brazil and the Netherlands.

How to Watch France vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

The last time these two teams met goes way back to 2014 with France coming out as the victor with a score of 3-1.

France is currently led by Corinne Diacre who was appointed in 2017. Under her tutelage, the French finished first in the She Believes Cup in 2017 and were runners-up in 2018. They only dropped one competition to the United States in all of 2021 so they should be quite competitive in this tournament.

Finland will be a good competitor for France having only lost three games in 2021; one of which was only a one-goal deficit to No. 2 Sweden. Despite being ranked 28th in the world, Finland continues to work their way up in the rankings to compete at the top level alongside the likes of the United States, Sweden and Germany.

Tune in to see who triumphs in what should be a very exciting tournament.

