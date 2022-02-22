France and the Netherlands will go head-to-head to determine who will be the winner of this year's Tournoi de France.

France, the home team in this invitational women's soccer tournament, is in the lead after an exciting comeback win against Brazil on Saturday.

The host team knew going in that it would have to defend well against Brazil's Marta. While the defense was able to keep Marta from penetrating the final third, she was still able to score on a penalty kick after a foul was committed in the box. Just four minutes later, France was able to level the score.

How to Watch France vs. Netherlands Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream France vs. Netherlands on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams played another scoreless 35 minutes until France put the game-winning goal in the back of the net. The win gave France a two-point advantage over the Netherlands in the tournament heading into Tuesday's final.

The Netherlands most recently played Finland in this tournament and emerged victorious with a 3–0 win. The team scored two goals before halftime and then scored the final goal in the second half. Katja Snoeijs had two of the three goals for the Orange.

The Netherlands will have to win this game to win the tournament. If France can hold off Snoeijs, the home team has a good chance to keep the trophy in France.

Regional restrictions may apply.