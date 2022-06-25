The PGA Champions Tour, 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship tees off the third round today.

The third major on the calendar for the PGA Champions Tour, the senior tour, enters the weekend after 36 holes in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Padraig Harrington is in the lead by just one stroke at six-under-par, with several PGA legends right behind him. No golfer has stood out or taken control of the tournament, making this weekend high drama on the course with the most seasoned golfers in the game today.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the first round, Harrington shot an even-par, putting himself in an uphill climb to catch up with the leaders in the second round. He went for a six-under-par 65 in the second round to claim the lead.

The 65 was the second-best individual round behind Miguel Angel Jiménez, who also stormed back in the second round.

While Jiménez is nowhere near the lead, his 64 in the second round nearly made good on a rough 79 in the first round that threatened to see him miss the cut.

That 64 saved his weekend, putting Jiménez in a position to make a push today to close the gap even more and make a play on championship Sunday.

Steve Stricker is in second place at five-under-par with Rob Labritz in third place at three-under-par overall.

The second round showed that anyone in this field can make a huge leap with a strong round and either take the lead or get back into the mix in general.

