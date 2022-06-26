How to Watch 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round

Padraig Harrington is in control of the tournament at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship as the final round tees off on Sunday.

The 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship is firmly in the hands of Padraig Harrington (11-under-par) as he enters the final round with a five-stroke lead over the field. He is one of only three golfers with a round of 66 or lower this week, with the other two completely out of contention in Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jim Furyk both at even par entering championship Sunday.

After the first round, it was not clear that Harrington would not only be in the mix for the major this week, but also in firm control of the leaderboard through three rounds.

He was even par with four birdies and four bogeys, really struggling on the front nine before starting to get his groove.

Over his last 48 holes, Harrington has 13 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys to go from even par to 11-under-par overall. No other golfer this week has shown the ability to make up five or more strokes in a round that are still in contention behind Harrington.

Gene Sauers and Rob Labritz are both at six-under-par with Ernie Els at four-under-par as the next tier of golfers on the leaderboard.

