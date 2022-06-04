Women's Open Golf Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

Mina Harigae tore up Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on Thursday with an opening-round 64 and entered the weekend with a share of the lead at nine-under. Minjee Lee carded a 66 on Friday to join Harigae at the top of the leaderboard and in the final pairing for Saturday's third round.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship: Third Round Today:

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WNBD-LD Greenwood-Greenville, MS)

Harigae has been on the LPGA Tour since 2010 but has yet to break through with a victory. She's never finished in the top 10 at a major, so this is new territory for the 32-year-old Californian.

Lee, an Australian, won the Evian Championship last year for her first major title and has seven wins on the LPGA Tour. She birdied the 15th and 16th holes after making her only bogey of the day on the par-four 14th.

2021 winner Yuka Saso won't be around for the weekend after missing the cut. Saso opened with a six-over 77 on Thursday and never got near the cut line with a 74 on Friday.

Four amateurs made the cut, led by Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad, who won the SEC individual title playing for LSU earlier this year and led the Tigers to their first conference team title in 30 years. Lindblad shot a six-under 65 in the opening round and goes into the weekend three shots off the lead after an even-par 71 on Friday.

Tour rookie Hyejin Choi and two-time major champion Anna Nordqvist are tied for the No. 3 spot, two shots off the pace.

